Nutrition program in Cauayan gets P4.3M aid from Capitol

A total of 16 barangays in the Municipality of Cauayan that implement the Community-based Nutrition Program received financial assistance worth P4,334,400 from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental yesterday, January 3.

In the ceremonial distribution at the Capitol Social Hall, Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz said that the administration of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Gov. Jeffrey Ferrer looks forward to more healthy communities in the whole province through an improved nutrition program.

The recipients are Barangays Tuyom, Lumbia, Sura, Tambad, Mambugsay, Caliling, Linaon, Talacdan, Camindangan, Inayawan, Poblacion, Tiling, Man-uling, Camalanda-an, Abaca, and Molobolo.

The nutrition program aims to provide the development stage nutritional requirements of Negrense children to avoid the negative and irreversible effects of malnutrition.

Diaz said that last year, the province’s nutrition program started in the towns of Don Salvador Benedicto and Calatrava, through the Provincial Health Office, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which led the implementation of the program.*