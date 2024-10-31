NWPC approves P33-P40 daily wage hike for WV

The 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐖𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 has approved P33 to P40 daily wage increase for private sector workers in Western Visayas including Negros Occidental and Bacolod City.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) VI motu proprio issued Wage Order No. RBVI-28 on 22 October 2024, granting a P33-P40 daily wage increase for private sector workers in Western Visayas.

This brings the daily minimum wage rates in the region to a range of P485 - P513 in the non-agriculture sector and P480 in the agriculture sector.

RTWPB VI likewise approved a P1,000 monthly increase for kasambahays in the region bringing the monthly minimum wage to P6,000.

By existing laws and procedures, the wage orders were submitted to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) for review and were affirmed on 28 October 2024.

The wage orders will be published on 01 November 2024 and shall take effect on 17 November 2024, a day after their anniversary. The increases considered the various wage determination criteria provided under Republic Act No. 6727 or the Wage Rationalization Act.

The Regional Board, comprised of representatives from the government, management, and labor sectors, likewise conducted consultations and public hearings in the region as part of the minimum wage determination process.

RTWPB VI will undertake information campaigns to ensure compliance and provide assistance to enterprises in correcting possible wage distortions. (TDE)