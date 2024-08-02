OBO urges establishments to display certificates of annual inspection

Engineer Isidro Sun, officer-in-charge of the Office of the Building Official (OBO) urged all the business establishments to display their certificate of annual inspection to their establishment to avoid violation.

This, was after Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier checked some of the business establishments in Bacolod City for the compliance of business permits and he found out that some of the establishments failed to display their certificate of annual inspection from OBO.

Sun said the certificate of annual inspection from OBO is one of the requirements of the business establishment to process a business permit.

He said the printed business permit and the certificate of annual inspection should be framed in one area inside the building so that during inspection it’s visible to the inspectors.

“ Every year, the business establishments were tasked to renew the certificate of annual inspection however, it’s sad to note that some of them failed to claim their certificate of annual inspection at the OBO office,” he added.

Sun noted that failure to post the certificate of annual inspection, they be penalized P5,000.

“ So to avoid such penalty, please be reminded that you need to post your certificate of annual inspection to your establishment,” Sun said.

For the building permit, he said those who have secured the building permit, should also post their building permit number including the date when it was approved to avoid penalty.

“If they fail to post, it means that the ongoing construction or renovation of the building failed to secure a building permit from OBO, which it’s a violation of the building code,” he said.

He added the violators will pay the penalty of P5,000 at the Bacolod City Government Center./MAP