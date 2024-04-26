Observation of Nat’l Cervical Cancer Awareness Month urged

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging the participation of the city in observing the National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in May.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on women, gender family, and childcare.

Flor said cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in the Philippines, posing a significant threat to the health and well-being of the community.

She said early detection through regular medical screenings such as pap smear and acetic acid wash tests can greatly reduce the incidence and mortality rate of cervical cancer.

She added the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (Foundation) Inc. has been actively promoting cervical cancer awareness and prevention nationwide, offering free screenings to underserved communities.

Flor noted that the City Government of Bacolod recognizes the importance of supporting initiatives aimed at promoting public health and raising awareness about preventable diseases such as cervical cancer.

In line with the Department of Health’s advocacy for a healthier lifestyle and the promotion of preventive healthcare measures, Flor said that it is imperative for local governments to collaborate with relevant organizations in raising awareness about cervical cancer and encouraging early detection and treatment.

She said the City Health Office should coordinate with relevant stakeholders to organize educational campaigns, medical screenings, and other activities aimed at promoting cervical awareness and prevention among residents of Bacolod City.*