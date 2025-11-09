OCD-NIR prioritizes deployment of satellite connectivity

THE Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Negros Island Region (NIR) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) are now prioritizing the deployment of satellite connectivity to restore communication and enable a more effective coordination and response.

OCD-NIR said a statement that the Negros Island recently experienced severe devastation due to Typhoon "Tino" where the extent of the damage was unexpected, as areas previously considered safe were drastically affected.

Flooding occurred in places that had not experienced it before, and locations once deemed secure became hazardous in the wake of the typhoon.

The aftermath of Typhoon Tino resulted in widespread outages of power, telecommunications, and internet services, it added.

On November 4, 2025, following the passage of the typhoon, the OCD-NIR, led by Regional Director Donato Sermeno Ill, conducted field visits to assess the situation in Central Negros.

The team witnessed firsthand the dire conditions faced by residents.

In Pontevedra, the aftermath was particularly striking, with fallen trees scattered throughout the area and darkness prevailing due to the absence of electricity.

Search and Rescue units worked tirelessly, especially in Barangay Don Salvador Benedicto (Carmen), Pontevedra, navigating floodwaters to rescue residents who were trapped by rising water levels.

The region continues to face significant challenges due to downed communication lines, making it difficult to obtain accurate and timely updates from the local government units (LGUs).

In response, the OCD-NIR is collaborating with the DICT to prioritize the provision of temporary satellite connectivity through Starlink.

OCD-NIR said this initiative aims to restore communication in isolated areas, enabling more effective coordination and response. (MAP)