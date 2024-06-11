OCD sends water filtration truck, response team to Negros Occidental

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) announced that it has deployed a water filtration truck along with a seven-member rapid deployment team to Negros Occidental to help communities affected by the eruption of Mount Kanlaon on June 3.

In a statement Sunday night, OCD administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said the water filtration truck and RDT departed Manila on Saturday.

The truck and the team reached Negros Occidental at 5 a.m. Monday, the OCD chief added in an update.

He added that the deployment of the water filtration truck and the RDT is essential due to water contamination being experienced in the province due to ashfall. The water filtration equipment can produce 50,000 liters of water per day to serve the population affected by the Kanlaon eruption.

The OCD also facilitated the delivery of 4,000 pieces of N95 face masks to Negros Occidental on June 6.

"We are in constant coordination with the affected regions to augment the response efforts and provide their needs or requests,” Nepomuceno said.

The RDT is set to provide water filtration services for the evacuees from the city of La Carlota and the town of La Castellana.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,177 families in Western Visayas and 83 families in Central Visayas are staying in evacuation centers. (PNA)