Octogenarian fire victim gets immediate cash, relief aid from Himamaylan LGU

An octogenarian who lost her house in a fire at Purok 9, Brgy. Aguisan in Himamaylan City on Tuesday, April 23, immediately received aid from Mayor Raymund Tongson and the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Ana Bisonaya, 83 years old, received a financial assistance of P10,000 DSWD food packs, sleeping kit, kitchen kit, hygiene kit, and family kit along with other families of the other two house that were partially damaged.

Tongson led the immediate relief operation to aid the senior citizen.

“This is the standard procedure of my office and the city government--to quickly bring aid and sustain it with after-care activities including psycho-social services to the fire victims,” Tongson said.

At 11:45 a.m. of Tuesday, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office received a radio call on the fire which razed Bisonaya’s domicile.

The fire, which lasted for 30 minutes, was promptly declared fire out by the Bureau of Fire Protection Himamaylan and Binalbagan stations.

Currently, the investigation on the cause is being conducted on the fire which incinerated a total of P28,000 in damages.

Fortunately, no one was injured, said Tongson who reminds Himamaylanons to remain vigilant and to always observe practices that will avoid such untoward incidents.

“The Fire Prevention Month may be over but there have been several cases of fire razing residential areas and vacant lots in the Negros Occidental. Our local need to be more careful and mindful,” he said.*