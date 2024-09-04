Officials of 3 provinces are still one for NIR

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson the officials of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor are one with Negros Island Region during the meeting of the Technical Working Group.

The governor said they have not yet received the copy of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the NIR. The IRR is delayed and Lacson said they are hoping to sign it soon.

About the petition filed at the Supreme Court against NIR Lacson said only the highest court can decide for it.

"But you know it's a free and a democratic country so anybody can file the petition. But it's up to the Supreme Court to decide what is best and how to treat the petition," the governor said.

" Maybe they feel that Negros Oriental and Siquijor are aggrieved. However, many are saying that NIR is good for the three provinces. Even Cong. Dino Yulo and Congresswoman Mercedes Alvarez manifested they have not violated the law," Lacson said.

A civil society group from Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor province has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking declaratory relief, prohibition, and a temporary restraining order (TRO) regarding the recently enacted law creating NIR.