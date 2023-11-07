OIC for City Administrator’s Office named

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has designated Lawyer Allyn Luv Zamora-Dignadice, assistant city administrator, as the officer-in-charge of the City Administrator’s Office.

Benitez said Monday, November 6, that Zamora-Dignadice has temporarily occupied the vacated post of Pacifico Maghari III, who resigned from his post on November 1.

Maghari, who was also the concurrent head of the Public Employment Services Office (Peso), submitted his resignation letter to the mayor due to family-related concerns.

Benitez said he will announce the permanent City Administrator as well as the new head of Peso before November 15.

“I have the names now, and I will announce them soon,” he said.

He added that the Peso office should be occupied by a regular employee.

Benitez earlier designated Maghari as Peso manager in addition to his duties as city administrator.

Maghari occupied the post of Jovelyn Canoy as part of the validation requirement of the national Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) assessment.*