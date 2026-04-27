Ombud dismisses raps vs Benitez, 18 others

THE Ombudsman Visayas has dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence the administrative and criminal complaints filed against former mayor and now House Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and other city officials over the government’s purchase of land in Hacienda Conchita, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City.

The complaints for violation of Section 3 (g) of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, grave misconduct, and violation of RA 6713, or Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, were filed by Roger Ledesma against Benitez, Councilors Al Victor Espino, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Esrael Salanga, Em Ang, Celia Matea Flor, Psyche Marie Sy, Lady Gles Pallen, and Jason Villarosa, as well as former councilors Cindy Rojas, Vladimir Gonzalez, Simplicia Distrito, and Ayesha Joy Villaflor.

The case also included Raymond Danico, deputy register of deeds; and private individuals Jose Maria Ledesma Jr., Sebastian Antonio Ledesma, Gerardo Ledesma, Antonio Ma. Ledesma, and Ma. Eugenia Ledesma.

In a joint resolution dated April 14, 2026, the Ombudsman dismissed the criminal complaint for alleged violation of Section 3(g) of RA 3019, and RA 6713 for lack of sufficient evidence.

The administrative charges for grave misconduct and alleged violation of RA 6713 were likewise dismissed for lack of substantial evidence.

The complainant filed the complaints on March 13, 2025, pertaining to respondents alleged selling and buying of lots classified as agricultural land covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law (CARL) at a price beyond the prevailing market value, conflict of interest among the people who were members of more than one committee formed in relation to the purchase of the subject lots, and hasty transfer of title in the name of Bacolod City despite absence of a transfer clearance from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

The Ombudsman found no substantial evidence that the public respondents violated any rules, or committed any violation of RA 6713, that would make them administratively liable.

As explained earlier, there was no definite showing of overpricing for the subject lots or that said lots were subjected to the CARL. Neither was there a showing of a conflict of interest under RA 6713.

With the resolution of the administrative case, the complainant’s prayer for public respondents’ preventive suspension is correspondingly denied, the Ombudsman added.

The criminal complaint for violation of RA 3019 against Antonio Ma. Ledesma was dismissed by reason of his death.

Bacolod City previously acquired 74 hectares in Barangay Granada as part of its land banking initiative, funded by a P4.4 billion loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Benitez said in a statement that he welcomed the resolution of the Office of the Ombudsman.

“From the very beginning, I have maintained that all actions we have taken were done in accordance with the law and due process. Simply put, these were based on what we believed was in the best interest of the people of Bacolod. The findings affirm that there was no basis to hold us administratively or criminally liable, and that there was no clear showing of overpricing, conflict of interest, or bad faith in the transaction. In short, everything was above board. That being said, I understand that scrutiny comes with public office. It is part of accountability, and I respect the process,” he said.

Now that this matter has been resolved, he added that his focus remains unchanged.

“We will continue to do the work strengthening our local economy, improving basic services, and ensuring that every decision we make delivers real value to our people. We move forward more determined than ever to serve with integrity, discipline, and purpose,” Benitez said. (MAP)