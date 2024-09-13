Ombudsman dismisses administrative charges vs. Diaz, Nellas

The Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the administrative charges against Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II, Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr. and Executive Assistant Chery Sheila Valenzuela for lack of merit filed by Atty. RoxenneSumanting.

In a decision dated July 17, 2024, the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the charges of serious dishonesty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave abuse of authority, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and oppression against the said provincial officials.

The Ombudsman also modified its November 10, 2023 decision against Diaz and Valenzuela who were found guilty of violating section 7(b)(2), about Section 11(b), of RA 6713 and, under Section 10(b), Rule III of Administrative Order No. 07, as amended, is meted the penalty of suspension from the service for one month without pay.

If the penalty of suspension cannot be imposed due to respondents' separation or retirement from the service, the alternative penalty of fine equivalent to their respective basic salary for one month payable to the Office of the Ombudsman shall be imposed against them.

Diaz when reached for comment said this is a partial victory for them and that he will wait for the reinstatement order from the Department of Interior and Local Government since the Ombudsman has reduced its penalty from six months to one month.

He served the suspension effective June 10. " So I should have been back last July 9 but I will wait for the reinstatement order from the DILG," Diaz added.

Sumanting charged Diaz and Valenzuela for alleged conflict of interest when they engaged in private law practice.

The case stemmed from the alleged failure of the respondents to provide legal assistance or representation to the Municipality of Binalbagan on the expropriation cases filed before the Regional Trial Court in Himamaylan City.

It also included the conflict of interest for appearing as counsel for JLL Agriculture and Development, one of the defendants in the expropriation case, while being an incumbent provincial administrator and executive assistant II.

Diaz said they will bring up the case to the Court of Appeals for a final decision.

He said their partial victory could boost the morale of capitol employees. (TDE)