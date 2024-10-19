Ombudsman dismisses Anti-graft case against Baciwa, Prime Water officials

Bacolod City Water District General Manager Mona Dia Jardin said they felt vindicated after the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the complaint for Violation of the Anti-graft and Corrupt Practices Act and Violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standard for public officials and employees against her and other top officials of the water utility firm relative to the joint venture agreement between Baciwa and Prime Water.

The case was filed by the Baciwa employee union-National Federation of Labor Union represented by its president Leny Espina against Baciwa Chairman Lorendo Dilag and other top officials of Baciwa and Prime Water.

In a decision dated August 23, 2023, and the copies received by the respondents on October 3, 2024, the Ombudsman stated," In the absence of any ruling from the court regarding the validity of the JVA, there is thus no basis for this Office to conclude that the JVA is grossly disadvantageous to the government and that Section 3 of RA 3019 was violated.

Given the foregoing, the Office finds no probable cause against respondents for the criminal offense filed against them. Accordingly, the administrative charge against public respondents that is anchored on the same facts and evidence, must also fail.

WHEREFORE, let the complaint be dismissed,". On July 17, 2020, the Bacolod City Water District (BACIWA) entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA)' with Primewater Infrastructure Corporation (Primewater) for the supply of water to the consumers of Bacolod City.

The JVA provides transitional arrangements about the employment status of BACIWA employees given the water district's reorganization. Under the said section, BACIWA employees have the following options: for permanent employees: to voluntarily retire and receive a gratuity or financial package equivalent to two month's salary for every year of service and a fraction thereof, plus 50% of the monthly salary as premium; for casual employees: to voluntarily retire and receive gratuity or financial package equivalent to one month salary for every year of service and a fraction thereof, plus premium of 25% of their monthly salary; or (3) to choose not to retire and be absorbed by Primewater, and will be considered as permanent employees from the commencement date of the JVA.

The principle of continuity of service and non-diminution of salaries and benefits shall also apply to all absorbed BACIWA employees.

Complainants opposed BACIWA's reorganization as an effect of the implementation of the JVA. On October 28, 2020, they filed a Petition for Declaratory Relief before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Bacolod City assailing the validity of the JVA and seeking for the declaration of their rights as employees of BACIWA.

The petition, however, was dismissed in the May 24, 2021 Order of RTC Branch 53, Bacolod City because they have no legal standing to question the validity of the JVA as they are not parties thereto, and their prayer for declaration of their right to security of tenure should be resolved by the Civil Service Commission and not by the court.

The Ombudsman stated further that for this Office to determine whether Section 3 of R.A. No. 3019, as amended, has been violated by respondents, there must be a finding first that complainants' termination from their positions in BACIWA was illegal.

In this case, both parties admitted that the issue of the legality of the complainants' termination is still pending before the CSC. The Ombudsman further stated, that the Office also has no jurisdiction to interpret and determine the validity of the provisions of the JVA.

The power to interpret the validity of a contract between the contracting parties solely belongs to the regular courts. In this case, there is no showing that the court had ruled on the validity of the subject JVA.

Although COA had issued an audit observation in its Annual Audit Report regarding the validity of the JVA, it is not binding and its opinion is not sufficient to form a basis for finding that Section 3 of RA 3019 was violated by respondents. It is beyond COA's jurisdiction to interpret and declare the provisions of the JVA as invalid.

COA recognized its lack of authority when it did not conclusively declare that the JVA was invalid. COA merely stated in its Audit Report that the "legality of the contract could not be ascertained" and recommended to BACIWA to seek clarification from the Office of the President, NEDA, OGCC, or LWUA.

Notably, OGCC replied to BACIWA's request for clarification positively and stated that all the legal requirements of the 2013 Revised NEDA Guidelines on Joint Venture were complied with. (TDE)