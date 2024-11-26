Ombudsman rejects Barangay 7 Captain and two others' motion

The Office of the Ombudsman has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by Barangay 7 chieftain Hercy Sibug, her husband, Kagawad Bernabe Sibug, and barangay treasurer Edmar Base, citing lack of merit.

The trio will be held administratively liable for simple misconduct and will face the penalty of a three-month suspension without pay.

This ruling was issued in an order dated October 17, 2024, signed by Rogie Dela Cuesta-Fernandez, Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer II, and approved by Dante Vargas, Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas.

On July 16, 2024, the Ombudsman had previously ordered the three-month suspension of Hercy, Bernabe, and Base, all based in Bacolod City, for simple misconduct.

The complaint was filed by Cresenciano Torres, a Bacolod City businessman, on June 27, 2023.

The Ombudsman stated that the respondents were charged with administrative violations for allegedly issuing a blank check (No. 0000897445) under the account name of Barangay 7, Bacolod City, which was dishonored when presented for encashment due to "no advice on file."

The complainant claimed that in 2019, Bernabe introduced his wife, Hercy, and Base to him. They secured a loan of P140,000 from Torres to cover the salaries and wages of barangay council members and employees, including the barangay tanods (watchmen) and health workers.

The respondents agreed to repay the amount after one month. However, after the month passed, Torres verbally demanded payment from Bernabe, who requested more time to settle the debt.

On January 15, 2020, the respondents visited Torres’ office to repay the loan and issued a check for P140,000 under the Barangay 7 account, signed by Bernabe and Base.

Torres presented the check to the bank, intending to deposit the funds into his account, but the check was dishonored due to the reason "no advice on file."

The Ombudsman noted that the claim that a mitigating circumstance should be applied—because the dishonor of the check was due to "technical inadequacy or lack of supporting documents, rather than insufficient funds"—could not support a mitigating circumstance. This argument, the Ombudsman stated, does not meet the criteria for mitigating circumstances as outlined in Rule 10, Section 53 of the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service.

The Ombudsman added that if the suspension penalty can no longer be enforced due to the respondents’ separation from service, the penalty will be converted into a fine equivalent to six months of their respective salaries, payable to the Office of the Ombudsman. This fine may be deducted from their retirement benefits, accrued leave credits, or any other receivables from their office.

Hercy, her husband Bernabe, and Base could not be reached for comment as of Monday, November 25. / MAP