Ombudsman suspends Barangay 7 kagawad for 6 months

THE Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the six-month suspension of Barangay 7 Kagawad Bernabe Sibug in Bacolod City for grave misconduct.

The order dated September 29, 2025 was approved by Gaudioso Melendez, assistant ombudsman for the Visayas, while the administrative charges against its village chief, Hercy Sibug, was dismissed for lack of substantial evidence.

The order, which was already served by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Bacolod to the respondents, stated that there was substantial evidence to hold respondent Bernabe Sibug administratively liable for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

He was ordered suspended for six months without pay, with a stern warning that one more transgression will merit his dismissal from the service.

As to the village chief, his wife, Hercy, the Ombudsman, found no evidence against her for any administrative responsibility.

The complaint was filed by Paolo Jarobel in September 2024.

The complainant claimed that on September 26, 2024, around 11 p.m., while riding his motorcycle on his way home, he saw Bernabe standing outside his residence. Bernabe allegedly shouted at him saying: “Hey stupid, what do you want? Acting tough, I’m going to kill you.”

Upon hearing Bernabe’s remarks, the complainant stopped and responded, saying: “What do you want?” At that moment, Bernabe’s wife, Hercy, approached the complainant and told him that Bernabe was simply drunk. The complainant then chose to leave, but Hercy allegedly diverted complaint’s attention, causing a delay in his departure.

The complainant stated that Bernabe struck him in the face with a steel pipe, while Hercy pushed him, causing both him and his motorcycle to fall. Bernabe then allegedly continued the assault, inflicting injuries on various parts of the complainant’s body.

Bernabe, however, said that the complainant stopped in front of his residence and called out to him. He said the complainant then reached into his toolbox twice, suspecting that he was retrieving a bladed weapon. Bernabe then went inside to secure something for the protection of himself and his wife.

He also claimed that the complainant was not hit and that any injuries came from grappling during the incident. He said the complainant was never struck, and that any injuries sustained resulted solely from the grappling.

The Ombudsman, however, found substantial evidence to hold Bernabe administratively guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The Ombudsman also clarified that even if a public officer is under preventive suspension, such status does not remove one’s legal status as a public officer, and that misconduct that tarnishes the integrity of public service may still be penalized.

The decision further stated that should the suspension penalty no longer be enforceable due to separation from service, the penalty shall be converted to a fine equivalent to six months’ salary, payable to the Office of the Ombudsman and may be deductible from benefits or receivables.

In 2024, Bernabe and his wife were also suspended by the Ombudsman for three months for simple misconduct.

Copies of the Ombudsman decision were also directed to be furnished to the Commission on Audit, DILG, Civil Service Commission, and Commission on Elections (Comelec) for information and guidance.

Bernabe, his wife Hercy, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. (MAP)