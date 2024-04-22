On possible opponents, Lacson says he can’t stop them

"We cannot stop them. We cannot choose our opponents," Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on the possibility of having an opponent in the coming 2025 midterm elections.

This, after lawyer Jayvee Hinlo, regional head of the PDP-Laban, reportedly reveal the party's plan to field former Victorias City mayor Francis Frederick "Wantan" Palanca for governor and Toboso Vice Mayor Richard Jaojoco for vice governor in the 2025 elections.

Lacson said the party may be preparing for 2028 so they need to have their own officials to try to win the next elections.

The governor has already declared that he will seek re-election in 2025 for his last term.

The Love Negros that he leads with its ally, the United Nehros Alliance, is yet to declare who they will field to be his running mate for vice governor.

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer who is reportedly running for congressman in the fourth district said this is not yet the time to declare who will be his successor although it was reported that they may field Board Member Jose Benito Alonso for vice governor.*