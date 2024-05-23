On proposed price cap on electricity rates, Ceneco to support if possible

“If it is possible, we support the price cap and we have also to consider the aspect of cost in generating power.”

This was stressed by Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) general manager Arnel Lapore after Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has asked Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary Sharon Garin if they can provide guidelines for putting a price cap on electricity rates.

Lapore said the price of power rates is already a regulated item of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), it is a pass-through item.

“That’s why there’s an independent market that monitors and the degree of the regulation there is very strict. If you put some cap, the problem is who will shoulder the excess,” he said.

Lapore noted that if the power plant shuts down, the tendency, this independent power producers, who are producing through diesel plants, are operating and there’s always a cost of fuel that triggers the prices.

“Now, if you put some cap there, and there’s no mitigating measures or subsidy, you cannot just allow the generator to starve,” Lapore said.

Benitez earlier pointed out that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), during a certain calamity, puts up a price freeze on the commodities.

This is after several electric consumers, not only in Bacolod City but also in the neighboring cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental, experienced unexpectedly high electric bills in April.

Lapore also said that everyone was hit by this spike, and during their meeting on Friday, May 17, in Iloilo City, with the general managers of electric cooperative, they discussed the possibility of the government suspending the value-added tax (VAT) on the increase.

He added that if they can suspend that portion of the increase, in so far, the 10 percent or 12 percent VAT, it can mitigate the price.*