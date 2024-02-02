One-stop-shop for quarry, sand, gravel ops permit opens at Ayala mall

Gov. Bong Lacson led today’s official opening of Negros Occidental's One-Stop-Shop Governor's Permit for Quarry, Sand and Gravel Operations, at Ayala Malls Capitol Central in Bacolod City.

The one-stop-shop was established for easier and more efficient securing of permits pertaining to environmental regulatory services in the province.

The legal basis for the issuance of a Governor’s Permit include RA 7942, Philippine Mining Act of 1995, RA 7076, People’s Small Scale Mining Act of 1991, Ordinance No. 2023 – 001, Provincial Mining Ordinance of 2022 of the Province of Negros Occidental, Provincial Executive Orders and Provincial Mining Regulatory Board Resolutions.

Section 5 of Ordinance No. 2023 – 001 states that “No person, natural or juridical, shall be allowed to take and dispose of minerals from public waters, public and private lands, unless authorized under a permit issued by the Provincial Governor in accordance with this Ordinance.”

Among the types of permits issued are Industrial Sand and Gravel, Commercial Sand and Gravel, Exclusive Sand and Gravel, Private Gratuitous, Government Gratuitous, Quarry, Guano Commercial, Guano Gratuitous, Gemstone Gathering, Special Permit, and Small-Scale Mining.

Present at the activity were Negros Occ. Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz, Provincial Environment Management Officer Atty. Julie Ann Bedrio, Engr. Lucius Sucgang of the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board, Engr. Leoncio Jamora, Jr. of the Mine Rehabilitation Fund Committee,

Negros Occidental Miners/Permittees Association Inc. (NOMPAI) President Emmanuel Sabay, Sr., Provincial Consultant Engr. Leo Van Juguan, Ayala Malls General Manager Maria Sharon Ciocon, Engr. Ronald Villamora of the Mine Rehabilitation Fund Committee, and Engr. Errol Fuentes of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, among others. (PR)