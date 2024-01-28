ONE Visayas Creative Expo showcase WV agri products

Agricultural products of Western Visayas take center stage at the 2024 ONE Visayas Creative Expo in Iloilo City, January 22-28.

The combined effort of the Department of Agriculture, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Western Visayas ( PCCI WV) and the Regional Development Council VI ( RDC6) unite for the ONE Visayas Creative Expo 2024 which showcases a diverse possibility of exploring the products, destinations, and festivals in Visayas, at SM City Iloilo, January 22-28.

The week-long fair featured the best local agri-products from the farmers of Western, Central, and Eastern Visayas. This will also connect the festival and tourist destinations of the three regions to boost the Visayas economy.

The event aimed to promote communication, agriculture, tourism as well as the trade and industry in the Visayas, which anchors to the direction of Go Lokal! Go Visayas is a retail brand for innovative and quality products.

“Creating One Visayas with one vision and mission to promote awareness of the industry in the Visayas is initiating to make a platform and showcase the products not only locally but for the international market. The Regional Development Council will take the lead together with its members to step into a bigger platform that we envisioned,” emphasized Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, RDC6 chairperson.

One Visayas Creative Expo is a partnership between the City and Province of Iloilo, The City of Bacolod, 3rd Congressional District of Negros Occidental, PCCI Region 6, 7 and 8, Department of Trade and Industry – Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotions, Department of Tourism, Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, National Economic and Development Authority RDC, Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc., Fiesta Favorite Souvenirs, More Power and Electric Corp. and SM City Iloilo.

The continuous effort of the LGUs and partner agencies is significant in their quest to boost the economy of the Visayas region, and to bring the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) into greater heights of entrepreneurship. (PR)