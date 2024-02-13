ONLY VM’S OFFICE AFFECTED | Moises Padilla's 2024 annual budget operational, Guv says

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson clarified Monday, February 12, that the 2024 annual budget of Moises Padilla is operational and that the reported slashing of the budget only affects the Office of the Vice Mayor.

Lacson said that the entire municipality, including its employees, is not also affected.

The governor made the comment amid the complaints filed by town Vice Mayor Ian Villaflor that the budget of the Sangguniang Bayan was slashed by the council members during the third and final reading.

"They just continue talking and settle the issues at hand; otherwise, they will also have this in fighting at the SB. I understand the 2024 annual budget is operational, so at least the mayor can proceed with the implementation of the 2024 programs. The matter is really among the members of the SB that constant communication and a matter of give and take," Lacson said.

He also said that it's difficult if the budget for fuel and personnel is slashed, as alleged by Villaflor, but the members of the SB have their justification, so they have to resolve the matter by having constant communication.

Lacson said that the personnel under the Office of the Vice Mayor are affected; otherwise, some employees are operational.

Villaflor said in radio interviews that his staff are so affected by the budget slashing, which he claims to be illegal under their internal rules.*