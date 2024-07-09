Bacolod

OPA to start spraying insecticides vs. armyworms this week

ARMYWORM DAMAGE. Armyworms damage a sugarcane plant in Barangay Cabadiangan, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental in this photo taken last week. At least seven local government units in the province have reported infestation as of June 21, 2024, the latest report of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist showed. (Photo from Atty. Dino Yulo's Facebook page)
Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist will start spraying insecticides against armyworms infecting some crops in the province.

Lacson said the worm infection has already spread in Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto from the earlier infected areas in Himamaylan City and other parts of Southern Negros.

Lacson said the province received last week 50 liters of insecticides from the Regional Crop  Protection Center so he ordered the spraying this week.

The worms attack the leaves of sugarcane, corn, and other agricultural plants. Lacson also said the province has also allocated P3 million for the acquisition of additional insecticides. (TDE)

