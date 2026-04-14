Opening of new Bacolod temple church set

THE Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will officially open its new Bacolod Philippines Temple at Lot 1 Bacolod-Silay Access Road, Barangay Bata in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental on May 31, 2026.

Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said this sacred house of worship will be the sixth Latter-day Saint temple in the country and the first in Negros Island.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints conducted a tour with the members of the local media on Monday, April 13.

The open house will run from Thursday, April 16, 2026, to Saturday, May 2, 2026, except on Sundays. It provides people of all faiths the opportunity to tour the temple's beautiful interior and grounds and learn about the purpose of these sacred structures, and the tours are free, and no reservations are needed.

“We love sharing a temple, a house of the Lord, a place that we find so sacred for us and sharing now with our friends and neighbors. We have this open house to take people to help to have a great understanding of what we believe,” Nattress said.

He said the very center and focus of the temple is the savior Jesus Christ.

“Our desire and the reason we go to the temple is to learn of him, to learn about his kindness and then for us to be kind as well and to serve our fellowmen,” he added.

The construction of the temple was started on December 11, 2021 with a total land area of 12.3 acres.

The temple is built using a structural steel-braced frame. Its height reaches 36.1 meters from the main level to the top of the spire. The exterior displays patterns inspired by traditional Filipino barong shirt designs and incorporates colors drawn from local flora, such as the bird of paradise and native lilies.

The design of the Bacolod Philippines Temple draws from traditional Filipino cultural elements, particularly the patterns found in barong shirts. These motifs reflect heritage textile designs and contribute to a sense of place and identity.

The color palette incorporates bright hues inspired by local flora, including the bird of paradise and indigenous lilies, creating an atmosphere that honors the region’s natural beauty.

The perimeter is enclosed with painted decorative steel fencing.

Nattress said there are more than 900,000 Latter-day Saints in the Philippines, worshipping in more than 1,300 congregations.

Once dedicated, he said the Bacolod Philippines Temple will serve members living in the Negros and Panay Island.

He added that additional temples are also under construction or have been announced in Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Laoag, Naga, San Jose del Monte, Santiago, Tacloban City, and Tuguegarao City.

Nattress noted that temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ from meetinghouses or chapels, where members gather for Sunday worship services.

He said each temple is considered a house of the Lord, where Jesus Christ's teachings are reaffirmed through sacred ordinances that unite families eternally.

“In the temple, Church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to follow Jesus Christ and serve others,” he added. (MAP)