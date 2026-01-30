Operator of overloaded jeepney served show cause order in Bacolod

THE Land Transportation Office-Negros Island Region (LTO-NIR) and Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department (BTTMD) have served show cause orders on January 29, 2026, to the operators, driver, and conductor of a modernized jeepney operating on the Alijis route in Bacolod City that allegedly became overcrowded and overloaded.

The incident, which was posted on Facebook, happened outside Panaad Park and Stadium in Barangay Alijis on January 27.

Video footage showed the vehicle packed with passengers "like sardines," far exceeding the legal limit of eight standing riders. The clip also captured a heated exchange where the conductor reportedly told a dissatisfied passenger to disembark if they were unhappy with conditions.

It also took the attention of Mayor Greg Gasataya, who also immediately ordered an investigation on the incident.

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, BTTMD Head Atty. Reuben Mikhail Sabig and LTO-NIR representatives met with the transport service operators, driver, and conductor.

Gasataya said an initial show cause order was served to the operators, with a second order to be issued to the driver and conductor after their identities were confirmed during the proceedings.

He said the respondents were five days to submit a verified written explanation as to why administrative sanctions including fines and potential suspension should not be imposed.

During the inquiry, operators said they believed unloading passengers’ mid-route could violate Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) rules.

The driver and conductor claimed the overloading was not intentional, but a response to large numbers of students and commuters leaving a provincial event at Panaad Stadium who needed transportation after dark.

Sabig issued an overloading citation to the driver and operator, noting that BTTMD handles local traffic fines while LTO-NIR will oversee administrative violations related to franchise conditions and reckless endangerment.

The transport operator has pledged full compliance with legal proceedings and is conducting an internal investigation, stating they do not tolerate lapses in staff conduct or safety protocols.

He said the BTTMD will also hold refresher seminars for all modernized jeepney operators and drivers to reinforce traffic regulations and passenger safety rights.

Sabig also urged the public to report similar incidents by taking photos or videos and tagging BTTMD, LTO, or the relevant transport management office.

"As passengers, you have the right to demand safety. When a vehicle is at full capacity, operators are strictly prohibited from congesting the unit further," Sabig said.

He said the city remains committed to eliminating hazardous transport practices to protect the riding public.

Moreover, Gasataya said that this will serve as a warning and, at the same time, a wake-up call to those in government to improve the services and intensify the implementation of traffic rules. (MAP)