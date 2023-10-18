More than what meets the eye: ‘Batang Lansangan’

By Elmeer Meeynard Calimpos

In the Philippine context, the issue of children in street situations is a pressing concern that requires immediate attention.

These children, often referred to as "batang hamog" or "batang lansangan," are vulnerable and face numerous challenges in their daily lives. However, it is crucial to distinguish between children in street situations and children in conflict with the law. While both groups may intersect at times, they are not synonymous.

Children in street situations are those who live, work, or spend a significant amount of time on the streets due to various reasons such as poverty, family dysfunction, or lack of access to education.

They are often exposed to risks such as violence, exploitation, and substance abuse. On the other hand, a child in conflict with the law is a child who is alleged as, accused of, or adjudged as having committed an offense under Philippine laws.

It is essential to recognize this distinction because treating children in street situations as criminals only perpetuates the cycle of poverty and marginalization.

Instead, the role of social workers becomes crucial in addressing the needs of these children and providing them with the necessary support and opportunities for a better future.

Social workers play a vital role in advocating for the rights of children in street situations and ensuring their access to education, healthcare, and protection. They work closely with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and communities to develop and implement programs that address the specific needs of these children.

By providing counseling, rehabilitation, and skills training, social workers empower children in street situations to break free from the cycle of poverty and become productive members of society.

Furthermore, social workers also play a crucial role in raising awareness and changing societal perceptions about children in street situations. They challenge the stereotypes and stigmatization associated with these children, emphasizing the importance of understanding their circumstances and providing them with the support they need.

By promoting empathy and compassion, social workers contribute to creating a more inclusive and just society for all children.

Children in street situations are not children in conflict with the law. It is essential to recognize this distinction and provide appropriate support and interventions for these vulnerable children.

Social workers play a crucial role in advocating for their rights, addressing their needs, and challenging societal perceptions. By doing so, we can create a society that values and protects the rights of all children, regardless of their circumstances.

***

Elmeer Meeynard Calimpos is a registered social worker and an independent living program coordinator at Virlanie Faith, Inc.