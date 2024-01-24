Pride: The deadly sword of the devil

What if tomorrow will not come?

I heard this phrase from one of the elders of our church, Tatay Dico. I've come to realize how deep and serious this question is.

Tomorrow is a mystery. No one knows if tomorrow will still exist. If tomorrow doesn't come, what will you miss?

We belong to different groups in different societies. We have our peers, families, schoolmates, and colleagues. Chaos and conflicts between us and them, or sometimes between them and them, are undeniably existing.

However, we cannot work together in barriers. We cannot perform love with anger towards one another. Pride makes it difficult to reconcile.

Pride is one of the most dangerous traits a human can attain. It brings grudge, hatred, envy, and anger—the swords of evil. But how can we protect ourselves from being conquered with pride?

In a biblical argument, if the devil uses the sword of pride, we must arm ourselves with humility. As Proverbs 11:2 clearly states, "When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom."

One of the sources of our pride is our success. The more we think that we have edged towards others, the tendency for us is to praise and worship our own self. The book of Romans 12:16 states, "Live in harmony with one another. Do not be proud, but be willing to associate with people of low position. Do not be conceit." Sometimes too many blessings can be a curse if we do not handle it with care.

We cannot overcome pride if we allow it to grow inside our hearts, it will often lead us to our own destruction. The Bible emphasizes that pride comes before destruction (Proverbs 16:18). On the contrary, God teaches us to humble ourselves before Him for He opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble (James 4:6).

Do not be too proud of yourself if you are on top, for the time will come when you will step down from above. Remember, even the CEO of the most famous companies retires. Not all the time people will look up to you, beware and always be clothed with humility.

Now, pride has consequences; we can lose others as well as ourselves. As the year 2024 kicks off, we must humble ourselves for the betterment of the people around us. We must reconcile with them as early as now, because, we don't know if tomorrow will still exist.

If we look at the message of the Bible, it speaks with Jesus' ministry of reconciliation. Jesus, being the mediator between God and men, was forsaken, tortured, and shed his blood to reconcile people.

Jesus sacrificed too much for our reconciliation. Remembering this, if you have a grudge against someone, it is better to get reconciled now. Always remember, a day full of pride and hatred is a day wasted.

Don't let your pride overpower your humility. If someone hurts you or causes you pain, Jesus tells us to still pray for them. Matthew 5:44 "But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you."

Therefore, combat pride with humility and in prayer. And I always bear in mind what my Pastor is always saying: "It is better to lend a helping hand than to point an accusive finger."

The intention of this quip is not to hurt feelings but to preach reconciliation and despise pride. We can only see the date on our calendar, but we do not know what tomorrow will bring or if tomorrow will come. Spread love through humility and reconciliation.

Now ask yourself: What if tomorrow will not come?*

***

Richard T. Caballero Jr. is a third-year communications student at the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos. He wrote this jotting to spread Jesus' ministry of reconciliation.