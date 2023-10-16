Tell it to SunStar: We desire peace!

The cycle of violence in the Holy Land and the Philippines, particularly on Negros Island, must come to an end.

The ongoing bloodshed, especially the tragic loss of innocent lives due to destructive bombings on both sides, needs to stop. It is time to bring this war to a close, for there are no winners in its devastating wake, as even UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern, urging all parties and those with influence to prevent further escalation and spillover.

The protection of civilians must be a top priority, and we must uphold international humanitarian law to ensure that UN premises, hospitals, schools, and clinics are never targeted (October 11, 2023).

In the spirit of Jesus' words in the Gospel of John, "Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you…" (John 14:27), we are called to address the growing atmosphere of violence and conflict. We are reminded that the wars between Ukraine and Russia, Hamas and Israel, and the relentless bloodshed in the Philippines all demonstrate the tragic consequences of "un-peace." Like Jesus, we must be catalysts for universal peace, a world where no one suffers from the horrors of violence.

Injustice and inequality are fertile grounds for violence. The root cause of violence is oppression, a truth emphasized by Vatican II: "In order to build up peace, the root causes of discord among men, especially injustice, which foments wars, must be eradicated" (GS, 83). Negros Island, in particular, has seen a rising number of killings, disproportionately affecting the less fortunate. Peace must be a goal close to our hearts, and we should actively work to combat injustice and violence at the local level. True peace encompasses addressing oppression and injustice, aligning with the Church's unceasing mission: "All Christians are urgently summoned to act in love as truth requires and to join with all true peacemakers in pleading for peace and bringing it about…"(GS, 78).

Every family, community, and faith group should fervently pray for peace and the end of conflicts. As we strive for a just peace, let us raise our voices to demand an end to violence and oppression. It is my hope that we understand the concept of peace within the context of our surroundings and our capacity to foster it.

Peace is a universal aspiration, rooted in harmony and serenity, as expressed by the Prophet Isaiah: "Then the wolf shall be a guest of the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the young goat; the calf and the young lion shall browse together, with a little child to guide them" (Isaiah 11:6). (San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza)