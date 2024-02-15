OPS VS. NPA REMNANTS ON | No military pullout in Negros Occidental, Lacson says

Despite the gains of the Philippine Army in dismantling the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) fronts in Negros Occidental, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the government troopers will stay, stressing there is no military pullout in the province.

"That was already mentioned to me, even before the dismantling of CPP-NPA fronts here that the Philippine Army will not just pull out. They will see to it that it is really more of a permanent situation. But again, we cannot just rest on the availability of the army to secure those areas. The local government units really have to do its part," Lacson said Wednesday, February 14.

Lacson also said the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC), which he chairs, will meet on March 13.

"We will see if we can already declare it as collegial a body," Lacson said when asked if the RPOC and the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) can already declare the province

under the state of stable internal peace and security.

Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, commander of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division earlier said the state of Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips) in Negros Island may now be formally declared by the concerned local chief executives after its conditions have been met.

Sison, who supervises the internal security operations of six Army battalions in Negros Island, said the Sips declaration in a locality will attract new investments, generate more jobs, and provide opportunities to Negrenses.

The 3ID earlier declared that all the five existing NPA guerrilla fronts in Negros Island have been dismantled. However, the focused military operations against rebel remnants are still ongoing to prevent them from recovering their lost territories and recruiting new members, according to Lt. Col. J-Jay Javines, who is the 3ID Public Affairs Office chief.*