Ordinance elevating BCDRRMO into full department approved

THE Bacolod City Council has approved on third and final reading an ordinance elevating the Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (BCDRRMO) under the Office of the City Mayor into a full department.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Government Assets, Human Resource and Development, and co-authored by Councilors Celia Flor and Em Ang.

Distrito said the BCDRRMO Ordinance marks a major step toward strengthening the city’s institutional capacity to respond to disasters and emergencies with greater efficiency, preparedness, and expertise.

“The Department will now be headed by a Department Head who must possess strict credentials, including a Master in Disaster Management or similar courses,” he said.

Distrito emphasized the need for a more robust and responsive DRRM structure, especially for a highly urbanized and rapidly growing city like Bacolod.

“This ordinance reflects our strong commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of our people. By elevating the DRRM Office to a full department, we are ensuring that Bacolod has the organizational strength, qualified personnel, and resources needed to effectively confront disasters and emergencies. Preparedness is no longer optional — it is a necessity for a resilient Bacolod,” Distrito said.

He said the ordinance expands the plantilla and organizational structure of the DRRM Department, adding key positions across the Administrative and Training, Research and Planning, and Operations and Warning Divisions.

“This ensures that the city will be supported by trained and competent personnel specializing in disaster prevention, preparedness, response, and rehabilitation, consistent with Republic Act 10121 and national implementing guidelines,” he added.

As Bacolod continues to grow, with its population projected at over 647,000 in 2023, Distrito noted that the passage of this measure affirms the city’s commitment to resilience and disaster readiness.

He said the establishment of the Bacolod City DRRM Department strengthens coordination across barangays, enhances emergency response mechanisms, and enables the city to operate effectively under all phases of disaster risk management.

With the approval of the ordinance, he added that the City Government is poised to elevate its disaster risk reduction and management programs to meet the evolving needs of its communities, ensuring that no lives and properties are unnecessarily lost during calamities.

Flor and Ang also expressed that the creation of the department reinforces the city’s long-term vision of resilience and proactive governance.

“Our city faces increasing challenges brought by climate change and various natural hazards. Strengthening our DRRM capacity is an investment in public safety and sustainable development. This department will allow us to better support our communities, especially our most vulnerable sectors, in times of crisis,” they said.

They also highlighted the importance of aligning Bacolod’s DRRM structure with national standards.

“By upgrading the office into a department, Bacolod is meeting the benchmarks set by national agencies and the Gawad Kalasag Seal. This puts us in a stronger position to lead and coordinate disaster risk reduction efforts. We want Bacolod to be prepared, responsive, and innovative in protecting our constituents,” they added. (MAP)