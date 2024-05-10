Ordinance establishing animal welfare desk hurdles first reading

The Bacolod City Council approved in the first reading an ordinance mandating the barangay councils to establish an animal welfare desk on their premises to cater to animal abuse cases and reports.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets and slaughterhouses.

Flor said that according to the data shared by an animal welfare organization in Bacolod City PAWsion Project, the city has around 100,000 stray dogs.

She said numerous animal welfare initiatives and programs have been launched, including the “Libre Kapon” program of the office of Councilor Al Victor Espino, to control the city's stray dog and cat population.

“Additionally, the city government showed support to the cause of animal welfare through granting financial assistance amounting to P500,000 to the animal welfare organization, PAWsion Project, to care for dogs at the city pound,” she added.

Section 5 of the proposed ordinance states that animal help desks shall be established in all barangays to ensure that those reporting incidents of animal cruelty and neglect may receive proper guidance.

The primary function of the animal welfare desk is to facilitate animal abuse reports to the proper authorities, such as the police stations, for appropriate action to be provided to the concerned party.

The barangay should provide due responses and actions to animal abuse reports, both in-person and through phone calls by the person or party concerned, to keep records and provide updates related to the case. The information shared with the desk shall be held with utmost of the party involved, except if authorization was granted for the case information to be shared, it added.

Section 8 of the proposed ordinance also stated that any resident of the barangay who has witnessed a case of animal cruelty may report it to the animal welfare desk*