Ordinance regulating noisy, modified mufflers hurdles second reading

THE Bacolod City Council has approved on second reading the proposed “Ordinance Regulating the Use of Modified or Noisy Motor Vehicle Mufflers within the City of Bacolod.”

The proposed ordinance was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito and co-authored by Councilor Jason Villarosa.

Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development, said the measure seeks to address growing public concern over excessive vehicular noise, which has increasingly disrupted peace, public order, and community well-being in various parts of the city.

He said the ordinance is a response to long-standing complaints from residents and aligns with the city’s duty to protect public welfare.

“This ordinance responds to a very real and persistent concern of our constituents. Excessive and unnecessary vehicular noise affects public health, safety, and the quality of life in our communities. Through this measure, the City of Bacolod affirms its commitment to maintaining peace, order, and a livable urban environment,” he added.

Distrito noted that the ordinance prohibits the use of altered, open-pipe, straight-pipe, or excessively loud mufflers. It authorizes roadside inspections, noise testing, confiscation of illegal mufflers, and vehicle impoundment when warranted.

Distrito said enforcement will be carried out by the Bacolod Traffic and Transportation Management Department, the Bacolod City Police Office, and duly deputized personnel, who are empowered to issue citation tickets and ensure compliance with national noise emission standards.

He said noise pollution should not be treated as a trivial issue.

“Noise pollution has serious implications for mental health, rest, and public order. Regulation is necessary to balance individual freedoms with the collective right of our residents to a peaceful and healthy environment,” he added.

For his part, Villarosa said the ordinance promotes responsible road use and community safety rather than targeting motorists.

“This measure is not anti-motorist. It is pro-community. Responsible driving includes being mindful of the impact our vehicles have on others, especially seniors, students, workers, and families. This ordinance encourages discipline, accountability, and respect on our roads,” he said.

He added that the ordinance provides exemptions for emergency vehicles, factory-installed standard mufflers, certified compliant aftermarket systems, vehicles designed for sports competition or motor shows, and motorcycles with engine displacement of 400cc and above, subject to compliance with applicable standards.

Villarosa disclosed that administrative fines range from P1,500 to P3,000 for drivers and vehicle owners, and from P2,500 to P10,000 for business establishments or mechanics found installing non-compliant mufflers. Confiscated mufflers will be inventoried and disposed of after 30 days in accordance with Commission on Audit regulations. (MAP)