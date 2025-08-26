Ordinance requiring Baciwa-PrimeWater to install standby generators pushed

THE Bacolod City Council approved on first reading an ordinance requiring Baciwa-PrimeWater to install standby generators in all its pumping stations across the city.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on human resource and development.

Distrito said every time there is a power outage, thousands of families, hospitals, schools, and businesses suffer because there is no water.

"With this ordinance, we want to put an end to this recurring problem,” he said.

He added that under the proposed ordinance, Baciwa-PrimeWater will be mandated to equip all its pumping stations with standby generators that can automatically switch on during power outages to guarantee continuous water distribution.

Distrito noted that the company will be given 60 days from the effectivity of the ordinance to begin installation, and full compliance is expected within six months.

The proposed ordinance further stated that the City Mayor, through the Bacolod City Water Monitoring Committee, will be tasked to oversee and ensure compliance.

Distrito said failure of Baciwa-PrimeWater to meet these requirements will result in a penalty of P5,000 per day of non-compliance, and the matter may also be referred to the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) for possible regulatory sanctions.

He said the ordinance is anchored on the right of every person to have safe and adequate water, which he described as a “basic human right.”

“This ordinance is pro-people. It will ensure that Bacolodnons will no longer be deprived of water whenever electricity fails. It protects our health, sanitation, and daily living,” he added. (MAP)