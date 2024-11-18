Ordinance requiring registration of drones’ hurdles first reading

The Bacolod City Council approved on its first reading an ordinance requiring the registration of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) or drones within the city, declaring areas as no-fly zone, and providing penalties for violations thereof.

The ordinance was authored by Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council Committee on tourism.

Villarosa said the economical accessibility of drones, Bacolod City has become a venue for a wide range of opportunities associated with the use of RPAS or drones, for both commercial and recreational purposes.

He said a notable increase in the number of drones within the city prompted the necessity for the regulation of the same, including the inventory thereof, and most importantly, the limitations as to their use,

“Any regulatory fees associated with these drones shall be accounted for, and shall redound to the general funds of the local government of Bacolod to defray the expenses of documentation, device identification, and recording purposes,” he added.

Villarosa noted that the paramount importance of this ordinance is to protect the privacy, security, and safety of the people as a whole.

Section 3 of the proposed ordinance states that this ordinance shall apply to all owners and users of RPAS who intend to use the same within the territorial airspace of Bacolod City.

This ordinance shall not cover law enforcement agencies, emergency management offices, and those duty authorized by the city in the performance of their lawful duties which shall coordinate with local government agencies and instrumentalities.

The registration shall be undertaken with the Management Information Technology and Computer Services (MITCS) after securing the necessary payment and receipt with the pertinent departments of the local government of Bacolod City. Every RPAS shall be designated with a registration number, date of registration, and validity regardless if the same shall be used for commercial or non-commercial purposes, it further stated.

Villarosa said that non-registration, transfer, falsification, or alteration of issued registration shall be a fine of P1,000 for the first offense, confiscation of the drone, and a fine of P1,000 for the second offense.

For operating a drone in a no-fly zone, he said that they would be fined P1,000 for the first offense and P5,000 for the second offense, and the third offense would be confiscation of the drone, a fine of P10,000 or imprisonment of not less than a month but not more than six months or both at the discretion of the court.

He added that law enforcement authorities shall use only reasonable force to obtain possession of or confiscate any drones operating without registration or for flying in a prohibited or restricted airspace. /MAP