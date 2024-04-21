Organic agriculture livelihood facility to rise in Victorias

Victorias City Government recently took a significant step toward sustainable agriculture with the groundbreaking ceremony for the Organic Agriculture Livelihood Project (OALP) Facility at Hda. San Ramon, Barangay XIV.

The ceremony, held last April 19, marked the official launch of the OALP.

The project aims to establish a business integrator for organic farms in the area as supported by Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez.

The new facility is set to provide essential services such as farm support, consolidation of organic produce, and the promotion of Victorias City's Organic Agriculture Ordinance.

These initiatives will enable local farmers to receive the necessary support for their organic ventures, ultimately improving access to organic products for the community and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

With the development of the OALP Facility, Victorias City reinforces its commitment to sustainable agriculture and community well-being.

The project will lead to long-term benefits for the local agricultural economy and the broader community by creating a stronger and more sustainable farming ecosystem.

Joining the ceremony were Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, SP Committee Chair on Agriculture Deilen Hofileña, Punong Barangay Rodolfo Villarias Sr., city officials, and department heads. Victorias Organic Farmers Association President Rodora Martinez and the Agricultural Program Coordinating Officer were also at the event. (PR)