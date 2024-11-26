Organic Fest, Tera Madre sales reach P2.4M

The 17th Negros Island Organic Festival and the 2nd Terra Madre Visayas generated a total sales of P2,422,331.05, according to data from the Provincial Agriculture Office. The festival concluded on November 23.

Dr. Dina Gensola, Provincial Agriculturist, reported that the highest sales during the weeklong festival came from the participating local government units (LGUs), with Cadiz City leading the sales at P231,130, followed by Sagay City at P186,428, and Manapla at P100,370.

Gensola highlighted that the best-selling items during the trade fair were Cadiz’s dried fish, while Sagay City showcased seafood products that contributed significantly to their high sales.

She also noted that this year’s total sales were nearly equal to last year’s figures.

Don Salvador Benedicto was awarded Best Booth, followed by Talisay City in second place, and Cadiz City in third.

During the closing ceremonies, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson awarded 74 composting facilities to various recipients.

Negros Occidental is also vying to host the 2027 World Organic Festival. (TDE)