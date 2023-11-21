Organic Festival sales hit P2.7M

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Monday, November 20, that the Negros Island Organic Farmers Festival held at the North Capitol Road last week earned a total sales of P2,752,506.83 for five days.

Data from the organizers shows that 16th NIOFF and 1st Terra Madre earned the following during its five-day run: P429,135.50 on the first day, Nov. 15; P533,730 on Nov. 16; P601,638.46 on Nov. 17; P566,694.64 on Nov. 18, and P621,308.23 on Nov. 19.

Lacson said that he considers the event as successful especially since the farmers sold their products.

"We will continue to support it," he added.

During the closing ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 19, the Negros Oriental booth was recognized as the winner in the Processed Category, while the town Pontevedra booth won in the Fresh Category.

Hearty's Urban Garden of Maria Corazon Acaba was the winner in the Plant, Herb, and Ornamentals category, while the SFC Capiz booth of Francis Erika Lim won the festival's Arts and Crafts Category.

Meanwhile, Lacson pushed that Negros Oriental will host the next year's Negros Island Organic Farmers Festival.

There is no discussion yet on who will host the 2024 version of the annual event, Lacson said.

"I can ask Negros Oriental if they are ready to host it. To get them really interested and look forward to this yearly event," the governor said.*