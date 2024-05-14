Over 100 Victorias aspirants join Ph Marine Corps, Navy recruitment

Over 100 eligible candidates in Victorias City applied for the two-day assessment and recruitment event of the Philippine Marine Corps in collaboration with the Philippine Navy and the City Government of Victorias, May 9 to 10.

LTCOL Melchor Gonzaludo PN(M), the Officer-in-Charge of the Information Dissemination Team of the Philippine Marine Corps and Navy in Bacolod City led the recruitment activity, along with his team members SGT Kenneth John De La Cruz and PFC Jay Mark Bermejo.

The eligible candidates applied for the available positions and received guidance from the officers to prepare and complete their initial requirements before undergoing examination in Bacolod City. *