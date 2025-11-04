Over 1,000 families affected by Typhoon Tino in Bacolod

AT LEAST 1,200 families have been displaced by flooding in Bacolod City on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, due to Typhoon "Tino."

Mayor Greg Gasataya said the affected families were evacuated from the areas of Bredco, Barangays 1, 2, 3, 6, 9, 13, 14, 18, Montevista, Taculing, Sum,ag, Singcang-Airport, Pahanocoy, Banago, Pta. Taytay, Mandalagan, Handumanan, Cabug, Alijis, Tangub, and Mansilingan around 2:30 a.m.

He said the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) also provided relief packs to the affected families that are temporarily staying at various evacuation centers.

Negros Occidental and Bacolod City were placed under red alert as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Signal Number 4 in various parts of Negros Island Region.

Aside from the rescue team, Gasataya said they also deployed quick response team for the clearing operations in various barangays.

Some of the affected families took shelter at the Bacolod City Government Center, the office of Congressman Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and various malls in Bacolod.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, several fallen trees were also reported in different barangays, and some areas are no longer passable.

"Bacolod City remains under Signal No. 4. Please remain indoors as strong winds and heavy rains continue," Gasataya said.

He said the city's Rapid Response Teams are on full alert, monitoring affected areas and assisting evacuees.

For any emergencies, please call the city's 24/7 Hotlines at 432 3871 to 73 and 09302434706.

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) also conducted a clearing and mobile operations in various barangays.

Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, said it was part of the continuing efforts of the BCPO to maintain peace and order and ensure the safety and cleanliness of public areas.

Coronica, who also conducted an inspection of designated evacuation centers in Bacolod City, said their personnel are ready to ensure the readiness and safety of facilities in the event of emergencies or calamities.

"These proactive measures form part of BCPO’s continued commitment to support the City Government of Bacolod in maintaining public safety, order, and discipline within the community," he said. (MAP)