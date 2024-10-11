Over 1,000 security personnel deployed for MassKara Festival

At least 1,828 security personnel of the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies will secure the 45th edition of the MassKara Festival in Bacolod City, which will run from October 12 to 27 with a countdown at the Bacolod City Government Center grounds on Friday night, October 11.

Captain Jonito Pastrana, public information officer of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), said they held the send-off ceremony at the BCPO Headquarters Thursday, October 10, with the officials from BCPO and the Police Regional Office- Western Visayas.

These include personnel from BCPO, Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), Regional Mobile Force Batallion-6, and Philippine Army.

Aside from the BCPO personnel, Pastrana said they already received the first batch of the augmentation personnel from PRO-6, which composed of 523 personnel.

He said the second batch of the augmentation personnel from PRO-6 will be deployed on October 21.

He added policemen will be deployed in various areas, especially in the identified festival sites, such as Bacolod City Public Plaza, Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), Lacson Strip, and Megaworld's The Upper East.

Pastrana said Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of BCPO, also ordered policemen to double their efforts and tighten its security to maintain the peace and order of the festival.

He said that they expect a “zero fatality” for this year’s festival.

Moreover, the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation will also conduct a Grand Salubong Motorcade as part of the 45th celebration of MassKara Festival on Friday, October 11.

The activity will be participated by at least 60 sponsors, which will start at 3:00 p.m. from Araneta Street and culminate at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

The motorcade will assemble near the KIA Motors showroom in Barangay Singcang-Airport and will make their way through Gonzaga, Gatuslao, North Capitol Road, and Lacson Street.

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office also advises the public to expect heavy traffic along these routes.

From Lacson Street, the motorcade will continue along BS Aquino Drive, Hernaez Street in the South Public Market (Libertad) and Lacson-Burgos Street before heading toward Circumferential Road before making its final stop at the BCGC grounds by 5:50PM.

The Bacolod City Local Government, in partnership with the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation, promises Bacolodnons and visitors a bigger and better MassKara celebration this year.

Headlining the festivities at the BCGC are local pop-rock group Yuya and OPM sensation December Avenue to serenade the crowd with hit songs including “Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig,” “Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw” and “Kahit Di Mo Alam.”

The Grand Salubong will culminate with a dazzling fireworks display at midnight, marking the official start of the 45th MassKara Festival. /MAP.