Over 13,000 trike drivers in Bacolod City received fuel aid

A TOTAL of 13,026 tricycle drivers in Bacolod City received P5,000 in fuel assistance from the National Government amid continuing fuel price hikes.

The distribution was facilitated by the City Government of Bacolod in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Negros Island Region, with payouts scheduled in various areas of the city from April 8 to 25.

From April 8 to 10, a total of 9,617 tricycle drivers received assistance, while an additional 3,409 drivers received fuel assistance during the payout on April 24 and 25.

Richelle Verdeprado-Mangga, Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) head, said the payout for an additional of 3,409 drivers was carried out under the directive of Mayor Greg Gasataya, following a review of appeals submitted by tricycle drivers who were initially excluded from the first round of fuel subsidy distribution.

She said all drivers who formally filed appeals with the DSSD were accommodated.

“The payout last Friday and Saturday covered all tricycle drivers who submitted their documents. Our office endorsed these applications to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD),” Verdeprado-Mangga added.

The DSWD was tasked with validating the documents before submitting them to the National Government for funding.

Gasataya also expressed gratitude to the National Government for providing assistance to the tricycle drivers in the city.

Gasataya said that after tricycle drivers, other public transport sectors will also be prioritized for assistance.

“We have prepared the manpower, all the support, and everything else needed to ensure the proper implementation of this program. We hope that this assistance will somehow help our tricycle drivers. We also assure that after the tricycle drivers, other public transport workers will definitely be next in line to receive assistance from the government,” he said.

The National Government implemented the program to support transport workers whose incomes have been severely affected by rising fuel costs. (MAP)