Over 1,500 senior citizens in Bacolod get local pension

THE City Government of Bacolod has started releasing the local social pension to at least 1,510 senior citizens in the city.

For bedridden beneficiaries, it was personally delivered by Mayor Greg Gasataya along with the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) to their houses to ensure that they received their benefits.

On Monday, August 18, 2025, Gasataya conducted a door-to-door visit to the house of Pedro Valdez, 74, a resident of Barangay Sum-ag.

Valdez, who is battling pulmonary disease, expressed his gratitude for the special attention from the City.

"I'm glad that he personally took time for us because I can no longer go to the payout centers. I’m very thankful for his visit," Valdez said.

Valdez received P1,500 in pension covering the months of January to March 2025.

The DSSD also earlier assisted Gregorio Catolico of Barangay 23, who has been fighting laryngeal cancer and renal failure for a decade.

His wife, Nancy Catolico, accepted the pension on his behalf, conveying her family’s appreciation.

"It was really a big help to us, because if you have a patient, you know how difficult it is," Catolico said.

She added that they also sought help from Gasataya and Congressman Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, noting that both have been supportive of their needs.

Gasataya emphasized the importance of the ongoing door-to-door distribution to ensure that all qualified beneficiaries are served.

"For us, this is one way of appreciating their efforts and letting them feel loved. They were the ones who sacrificed for us, so it is only fitting that we put them first," Gasataya said.

The local social pension program is based on City Ordinance No. 1010, which also provides benefits to persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Moreover, Gasataya said the City Government is also accelerating the establishment of a Senior Citizens Center to improve services for the elderly. (MAP)