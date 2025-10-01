Over 2,000 security forces deployed for MassKara

A TOTAL of 2,495 security personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies will secure the 46th edition of the MassKara Festival in Bacolod City, which will run from October 1 to 19, 2025, with a grand opening at the Bacolod City Government Center grounds and public plaza on Wednesday, October 1.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office, said they held a send-off ceremony Tuesday, September 30, at the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) headquarters, with officials from the BCPO and PRO-NIR.

The event was led by BCPO director Colonel Joeresty Coronica; Colonel Dennis Esguerra, acting regional deputy director for administration of PRO-NIR; Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc. president and festival director Rodney Mitz Ascalon; and Executive Assistant Ariel Guides, who represented Mayor Greg Gasataya.

Malong said the security personnel will be deployed in two batches to provide maximum coverage in key activity areas, including festival venues, parade routes, public convergence points, transport hubs, and other vital installations in Bacolod City.

“These personnel will be strategically assigned to ensure police visibility, crowd control, traffic management, crime prevention, and immediate response to any untoward incidents,” she said.

She added that specialized units such as the Explosives and Ordnance Division, drone operators, K-9 teams, and medical support groups will also be mobilized to strengthen the overall security framework of the celebration.

Malong said the first deployment, which began October 1, includes 1,320 PNP personnel, 64 personnel from other agencies, 250 force multipliers, 80 members of rescue groups and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), and 270 traffic enforcers.

The second batch, set for October 16, will include 300 PNP personnel from the Police Regional Office–Western Visayas and 211 personnel from PRO-NIR.

A total of 651 vehicles and equipment will also be used throughout the deployment, including mobile patrol cars, firetrucks, a mobile command center, a man truck, a prisoner transport vehicle, motorcycles, ambulances, crowd dispersal management equipment, and handheld radios.

Malong said the PRO-NIR will help maintain peace and order during the MassKara Festival, one of the country’s most well-attended events.

“Police personnel and mobility assets will augment the BCPO in managing security operations for the monthlong celebration, which annually draws thousands of local and international tourists,” she said.

Malong said the PRO-NIR, in coordination with government agencies, local officials, and community partners, will work to maintain peace and order and ensure the safety of the MassKara Festival 2025. (MAP)