Over 2,400 avail of free eye services in Bago City

Free vision and hearing screening dubbed "Sagip Mata Program" of the City Government of Bago in partnership with the Eye Hear Foundation at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center.

Some 2,400 Bagonhons are availing the services that also include free eye glasses, and screening for cataract and pterygium operations.

Mayor Nicholas Yulo, Vice Mayor Ramon Torres and Fourth District Board Member Andrew Martin Torres thanked the partners, volunteers and other stakeholders.

Also present were Councilors Ma. Josefa Matti, Jake Patrick Torres, Victor Michael Javellana, Carlos Mondia, Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir, and Joseph Colmenares with wife Mary Joyce who helped in the realization of the project.

The activity is a health approach to prevention of blindness in the bid to create a cataract-free zone.

This is also in collaboration with the City Health Office headed by Dr. Ferdinand Ramon Mayoga. (PR)