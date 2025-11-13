Over 30 schools in Bacolod damaged by ‘Tino’

AT LEAST 38 public schools in Bacolod City were damaged by Typhoon “Tino” on November 4, 2025.

RJ Paglumotan, deputy spokesperson of Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Bacolod, said that as of November 12, 2025, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) recorded 38 public schools were damaged, which include the junior high schools and elementary schools.

He said that of the number, at least 100 classrooms were damaged.

He added that the most affected classrooms include those at the Bacolod City National High School (BCNHS) with a total of 20 major and 27 minor damaged rooms; Emiliano Lizares National High School (ELNHS) with five major and 28 minor damage; and A.L. Jayme Elementary School (ALJES) with 19 major and 15 minor damage.

Paglumotan noted that most of the classrooms were damaged due to fallen trees and strong winds.

Paglumotan said some of the typhoon-affected schools have suspended their face-to-face classes and shifted to alternative delivery mode since Wednesday, November 12.

He said they have also emergency funds to be used for the renovation of the damaged schools, adding that they are now consolidating their data to determine the total number of typhoon-affected schools in Bacolod.

Aside from the damaged classrooms, Paglumotan said the water supply and power connections were also affected in some schools. (MAP)