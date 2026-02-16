Over 3,000 jobseekers join Bacolod Valentine’s job fair

A TOTAL of 3,653 jobseekers joined the Valentine’s Day Job Fair at SM City Bacolod North Block in Bacolod City on February 14, 2026.

The event was organized by the Public Employment Service Office (Peso)-Bacolod in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The event was led by Peso coordinator Jovelyn Canoy, along with DOLE officials and representatives.

Canoy expressed optimism about connecting applicants to work through Peso’s “Love at First Hire” program.

“We hope you find the job you are looking for through our Peso Valentine’s Day Job Fair program, ‘Love at First Hire,’” Canoy said.

Of the 3,653 applicants, 2,895 were qualified and 46 were hired on the spot.

The results showcase the readiness, determination, and competitiveness of the local workforce.

Canoy said at least 70 local and international companies participated in the event, offering roles across hospitality, retail, skilled services, business process outsourcing, and overseas employment sectors.

The qualified applicants were endorsed for further screening, interviews, or processing based on each company’s requirements.

Canoy noted that this year’s turnout and hiring success build on 2025’s results, when the Valentine’s Day fair recorded 1,934 applicants and 30 on-the-spot hires.

She said the growth highlights the expanding reach and effectiveness of Peso’s programs.

Canoy said the February 14 event marks the 27th job fair organized by Peso since the start of Mayor Greg Gasataya’s administration, underscoring the city government’s commitment to connecting residents with meaningful livelihoods.

Key partner agencies that joined the event include Carmella Abellar, chief of the DOLE-Negros Occidental Field Office, and Richard Aprosta, supervising labor and employment officer of the Department of Migrant Workers.

In his message, Aprosta reminded applicants to prioritize safety and legitimacy when seeking overseas work.

“As you choose your agencies today, remember to choose wisely. Select only verified and licensed agencies, and always seek guidance from official Department of Migrant Workers platforms. Your dream job should never come at the cost of your dignity and safety,” Aprosta said.

He said the department has assisted in repatriating 190 distressed migrant workers from Cambodia.

Aprosta also urged vigilance against illegal recruitment.

For her part, Abellar encouraged applicants to stay hopeful while investing in their skills.

“We hope you find your opportunity today. Once you find employment, nurture it because it can open doors to better opportunities in the future. While employment rates may rise and fall, underemployment remains a challenge. If you are unable to secure a job today, continue to improve yourself by upgrading your skills and taking advantage of free government training programs,” Abellar said. (MAP)