Over 50 women journos in PH gather in Cebu; tackle welfare, safety, threats

Some 50 women journalists from all over the country gathered in Mandaue City in Cebu over the weekend to discuss welfare and safety issues in the face of online and physical threats and sexual harassment that make the profession an increasingly dangerous and distressing one for women.

The event was the national conference of the Movement for the Welfare and Safety of Women Journalists (We-Move), which is spearheaded by the Asian Center for Journalism (ACFJ) at the Ateneo de Manila University.

We-Move 2024 focused on creating a safe space for women journalists, and helping ensure their physical, psychological and emotional well-being.

Dr Czarina Saloma Akpedonu, dean of the Ateneo’s School of Social Sciences, graced the opening of the event which was held at the bai Hotel in Mandaue from March 15-17, 2024.

Psychology professor Dr Mira Ofreneo, head of the Ateneo’s University Gender Hub, led discussions about safe and unsafe spaces in the journalism profession. Dr Karina Fernandez, former director of the Ateneo’s Bulatao Center, guided the women journalists through mindfulness and self-care exercises.

Participants consisted of journalists from print, broadcast and online platforms as well as freelancers, journalist-lawyers, journalist-academics and retired journalists. Alumni of the Ateneo’s MA Journalism and Master in Journalism programs constituted the core of participants.

ACFJ partnered with STET Women of Cebu, the Kordilyera Citizen Media Council, and the Mindanao Institute of Journalism for the We-Move conference, which was funded by the International Media Support.

We-Move was born a year ago when 20 senior women journalists met to discuss creating a support system for their colleagues. We-Move 2023 activities were organized with support from the Embassy of the Netherlands in the Philippines. (PR)