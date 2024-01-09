Over 500 benefit in San Carlos medical, surgical mission

The local government unit (LGU) of San Carlos City in partnership with the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) started its joint 5-day Medical and Surgical Mission from January 8 until 12 at San Carlos City Hospital (SCCH).

More than 500 beneficiaries from the city and neighboring localities of Calatrava, Escalante, Canlaon, Vallehermoso, Don Salvador Benedicto (DSB), and Isabela availed of the various programs such as free minor, major, opthalmology surgery and consultation which will be performed by the 80 UST doctors.

SCCH Administrative Officer Charlen Pol Bistis-Anlap said the program was headed by Mayor Renato Gustilo and aimed at providing health care services to the community especially among the vulnerable sectors.

Aside from surgery and consultations, beneficiaries will be given free follow-up check-ups, vitamins and medicines for full recovery.

A 45-year-old beneficiary from DSB Josephine Neri said she was blessed to avail of this kind of opportunity that helped her undergo major surgery for myoma.

Another beneficiary from Brgy. 3 Laurito Dela Rita availed of the optha surgery, hoping that the free procedure would clear his vision. He also hoped that the government would continue to provide such free services.

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo, Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona, City Health Officer Dr. Arniel Laurence Portuguez, SP Member Armando Laguda Jr., Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas, Municipality of Vallehermoso Mayor Marianne Gustilo and Municipality of Calatrava Mayor Marilyn Era also present to check the status of the said mission. (PR)