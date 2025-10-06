Over 5,000 jobseekers join MassKara Job Fair

A TOTAL of 5,282 jobseekers joined the annual MassKara Job Fair at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central Activity Center in Bacolod City on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

It is the city’s biggest employment event, organized by the Public Employment Service Office (Peso)-Bacolod, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The event was led by Mayor Greg Gasataya along with Councilor Jason Villarosa, Peso head Mae Llamas, executive assistant and Peso coordinator Jovelyn Canoy, and DOLE officials and representatives.

“Rest assured that we will continue to develop more programs and initiatives to provide greater opportunities for our local workforce,” Gasataya said.

Canoy said this year’s job fair offered nearly 11,000 vacancies from over a hundred participating local and national firms.

This gave applicants a wide range of employment options across various industries.

Canoy noted that many participating companies were open to hiring entry-level applicants, including fresh graduates and senior high school completers.

“In response to the mayor’s call, I’ve observed that several of our partner firms have recalibrated their qualifications -- without compromising the quality of job seekers they hire,” Canoy said.

Of 5,282 applicants, 3,809 of them were qualified and 83 of them were hired on the spot.

Canoy said the MassKara Job Fair remains a cornerstone of Peso-Bacolod's efforts, opening doors to meaningful employment for Bacolodnons.

In the spirit of the MassKara Festival, she said this event highlights Bacolod's ongoing commitment to the well-being and prosperity of its residents and the wider Negrense community. (MAP)