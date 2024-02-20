Over 5k Cadiznons apply for city scholarship

More than 5,000 residents of Cadiz City applied for a scholarship program offered by the City Government of Cadiz, brainchild of Mayor Salvador Escalante, Jr.

This will cover the second semester for school year 2023-2024.

The distribution of application forms was held at Cadiz Arena on Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18.

The scholarship is open to old and new students as they are bonafide residents of the city.

The processing of applications will commence this week, and the final results will be announced before the second semester starts next week.

The scholarship program of the city is already implemented for 23 years under the Cadiz City Education Assistance Program (CCEAP).

This scholarship is open to all Cadiznons.

This CCEAP is not just for the poor, deserving, or brightest college students but is open for all.

This scholarship program was inspired by the humble beginnings of the famous taipan John Gokongwei, Lucio Tan including Ramon Ang who are considered ‘big names’ in the business world.

Any Cadiznon can dream big from humble beginnings, thus the city is opening this opportunity for those who want to study to attain academic success in life.*