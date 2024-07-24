Over 600 typhoon-hit Negrense families get cash aid to rebuild homes

Some 617 families in Sagay City, Negros Occidental affected by Typhoon Egay last year received financial aid of PHP10,000 each from the National Housing Authority (NHA) over the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, Vice Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva acknowledged the assistance of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go in facilitating the release of the assistance under the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP).

The NHA released a total of PHP6.17 million to all the identified beneficiaries to help them rebuild their damaged houses.

“Aside from this financial aid to Sagaynons, the city government will also continue to provide for the needs of those affected by calamities,” Cueva said.

NHA-Negros Occidental Community Support Services chief Marissa Murillo told the beneficiaries to use the financial assistance properly to improve their living situation.

In February this year, the NHA also distributed a total of PHP3.9 million in cash aid to 390 families from six local government units in Negros Occidental affected by Typhoon Egay.

The recipients were from Cadiz City, 30 families; Hinoba-an, six families; Ilog and Candoni, 11 families each; Pontevedra, 38 families; and Don Salvador Benedicto, 294 families.

According to the NHA, the expedited EHAP distribution is a fulfillment of the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize quality service for the Filipino people under the Bagong Pilipinas campaign along with its housing programs across the country. (PNA)