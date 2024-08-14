Over 7K job vacancies for Negrenses on TESDA’s 30th year

More than 7,000 job vacancies will be available for Negrenses during the World Café of Opportunities (WCO) to mark the 30th year of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central here on Aug. 16.

“We are inviting all TESDA and technical-vocational graduates, national certificate holders, and those looking for new livelihood opportunities,” TESDA-Negros Occidental said in a statement on Monday.

Aside from offering employment opportunities, the WCO will also get enrollment for TESDA scholarships and deliver mobile services from other national government agencies.

At least 30 of the biggest employers will offer local and overseas jobs, and concerned national government agencies will help job applicants with some pertinent information and requirements.

Overseas companies have vacancies for various jobs in the United States, Japan, Finland, Germany, Austria, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Those who need more information about the jobs fair may visit the Provincial Public Employment Services Office located at the north wing of the Provincial Capitol Building in this city.

Pre-registration is encouraged through this link https://forms.gle/WQ4iGfv41Lc9M1FPA or by scanning the QR code on the TESDA Region IV Facebook page. (PNA)