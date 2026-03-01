Over 8,000 athletes, coaches join Niraam

AT LEAST 8,648 athletes, coaches, and trainers joined the inaugural Negros Island Region Athletic Association Meet (Niraam) 2026 from March 1 to 7, 2026.

Ramir Uytico, Department of Education-Negros Island Region (DepEd-NIR) director, said Niraam delegations include from Negros Oriental with a total of 989; Negros Occidental with 850; Siquijor with 663; Bacolod City with 902; Bais City with 421; Bayawan City with 925 Canlaon City with 600; Dumaguete City with 850; Guihulngan with 458; Kabankalan City with 698; Silay City with 792; and Tanjay City with 500 delegates.

He said of the number, 5,407 athletes will play in various games in different venues in the city.

He added that they are now ready for the inaugural Niraam, which was hosted by the Local Government of Bacolod City.

Bacolod City has allocated P30.5 million for the hosting of the inaugural Niraam 2026.

The amount will cover the expenses related to the city’s hosting of the regional sporting event, which include the construction and improvement of the billeting areas for the athletes in various schools.

The budget was turned over to the Schools Division of Bacolod City, as the host city.

Uytico said that he emphasized to the tournament directors and technical officials a fair, orderly and smooth conduct of Niraam.

Uytico further directed the establishment of designated wellness spaces across different billeting areas to safeguard the athletes' well-being.

Classes in the affected schools were shifted from face-to-face instruction to a modular learning mode.

Uytico also expressed gratitude to the local officials and DepEd personnel for the inaugural Niraam.

Regional Memorandum 35, Series of 2026, issued by the Department of Education–Negros Island Region (DepEd-NIR), revealed that a total of 12 provincial and city delegations will compete in the week-long event, with the theme:" Negros Island Region: stronger, faster, together."

The Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) also deployed an estimated of 145 personnel, including 75 personnel from Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), and 25 personnel from Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), who augmented to Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to strengthen operational coverage and ensure effective security support across all designated areas.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said these personnel will provide comprehensive security coverage throughout the duration of the event, including in playing venues, billeting areas, and other event sites, maintaining order and assisting as needed to safeguard the safety and well-being of athletes, officials, spectators, and the general public.

She said the deployment will feature a visible personnel presence, strategic monitoring, and rapid response readiness, with PRO-NIR working closely with LGUs and DepEd to ensure a safe, secure, and well-organized environment throughout the event.

She added that PRO-NIR emphasizes its commitment to effective law enforcement and public service. All necessary measures have been taken to anticipate challenges, prevent risks, and ensure that the Niraam activities are conducted safely and without incident.

Malong noted that the organization’s presence reflects not only its role in maintaining security but also its dedication to stability, discipline, and service to the community.

"As the region comes together to celebrate athletic talent and sportsmanship, PRO-NIR remains focused on its mission: to uphold public safety, maintain order, and provide support to all participants and attendees. This deployment highlights the organization’s role as a reliable guardian of the public, ensuring that the games can be enjoyed safely and successfully," Malong said. (MAP)